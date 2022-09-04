Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Maricopa police officers

Shooting

A man died after exchanging gunfire with Maricopa police officers on Monday near Honeycutt Road and Donithan Way in Maricopa.

Police responded to a call of noise disturbance at a home in the area around 10:30 a.m., according to a Pinal County Sheriff's Office and Maricopa Police Department news release. When officers arrived, the owner of the home — later identified as 38-year-old Brian Simmons — confronted them, according to police.

After exchanging gunfire with officers, Simmons went back into his home. It is unclear if gunfire hit him.

Officers withdrew to a safe distance and asked the public to shelter in place. Butterfield Elementary School was put on lockdown as a precaution.

The Pinal County Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene and found Simmons dead in his yard around 1:30 p.m., according to the news release. His cause of death will be determined by the Pinal County Medical examiner.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office will conduct the investigation on the police shooting.

