Man dies after experiencing medical issue during Southeast Alaska court hearing, troopers say

Mar. 2—A Hydaburg man died last week after he experienced a medical issue during a telephonic arraignment hearing at the Craig Police Department jail, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Gideon Duncan Jr., 68, had been arrested Thursday and was initially responsive during the hearing Friday "but experienced an unknown medical issue," troopers wrote in an online report. Craig Police Department staff requested medical help, and troopers said Duncan was brought to the Craig Clinic and pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m. Friday.

Troopers said Tuesday that no foul play is suspected and Duncan's remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner Office.

Duncan was facing charges of first- and second-degree assault and first-degree sexual assault related to an incident that occurred Feb. 6 in Hydaburg.