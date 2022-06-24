Man dies after falling into construction trench in Sun Valley

A man was killed Friday after falling into a construction trench in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The incident was reported just before 12:20 p.m. in the 8400 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard, officials said.

The Fire Department responded to the scene and located a man who had fallen into a construction trench and was reportedly buried up to his chest in debris, officials said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

The man did not appear to be a city employee and the site was for a "private business construction operation," the department said.

Cal/OSHA was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.