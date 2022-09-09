Man dies after falling from highway overpass

Sep. 8—A 70-year-old man died Thursday morning after falling from the U.S. Highway 36 overpass at S. Sixth Street in what police believe was an "intentional act."

The man, whose identity is not being released by police, had walked onto the highway after crashing a Honda Accord around 7:35 a.m. on Sixth Street just north of the overpass, according to a statement from St. Joseph Police Department. An officer walking under the overpass a few minutes later saw the man fall.

A witness reported that the man was driving at high speed and then crossed both lanes before crashing into a utility pole and coming to a stop, according to police.

He received immediate medical attention and was taken to Mosaic Life Care but did not survive the fall, according to police.

