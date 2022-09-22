Man dies after falling from ladder while working on San Marco home, Jacksonville police say

Police said a man died Thursday morning after he fell from a ladder while working on a home in San Marco.

Around 9:10 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1700 block of San Marco Boulevard to reports of a man in need of medical assistance.

The man appeared to be suffering from a head injury, Sgt. Hopely of JSO’s Homicide Unit said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.

Hopely said the 911 call was made shortly after the incident took place by someone who witnessed the fall, but was not assisting with the home repairs.

Hopely said the man has some affiliation with the home, but was not certain if the man lived there or if he was a contractor.

Police are still investigating, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

