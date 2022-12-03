Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say

A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said.

A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was in traffic and crossed over a railing, apparently unaware that on the other side was an approximately 40-drop onto an on-ramp, police said.

The man’s death is under investigation. His name was not released Saturday.

While the incident happened near Logan Airport, the man and two passengers in the vehicle he exited were not traveling to or from the airport, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW