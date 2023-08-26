Man dies after falling from parking garage in Portsmouth, N.H. after assault, police say

Authorities are asking the public to provide any information or cell phone video after a man died after falling from a parking garage following an assault at a night club early Saturday morning, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

At 12:52 a.m. Saturday, Portsmouth Police responded to an assault involving multiple people in the area of Hanover Street, between the Portsmouth Gaslight and the Portsmouth Parking Garage.

Witnesses told police that a confrontation began upstairs at the Gaslight Night Club with a group of males yelling at the male victim and the group he was with, police said.

Witnesses told police that once the victim was outside the Gaslight, the group of males assaulted the victim by the High Hanover Parking Garage entrance on Hanover Street. The victim was able to get away from the group after being assaulted and went into the parking garage, police said.

At least one of the group members continued into the parking garage to pursue the male victim, witnesses told police.

The male victim continued walking away in the High Hanover Parking Garage and then tried to climb onto the rail of the parking garage, witnesses told police.

While climbing over the rail, he fell from the parking garage to the sidewalk below on Hanover Street, police said.

The victim was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The Medical Examiner and Rockingham County Attorney’s Office are working with the Portsmouth Police Department Investigative Division on the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or the victim’s fall or may have video in the areas of the incident is urged to contact Portsmouth Police, and Capt. Dave Keaveny at 603 610-7511.

Anonymous Tips can be submitted through www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW