Man dies after falling from roof in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood

A man died after falling from a roof in Lawrenceville on Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of 38th Street before 6:15 p.m. after calls to 911 said a man fell approximately 30 feet from a rooftop.

First responders found an unresponsive man on the street below a building under construction. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS medics.

Police said the victim’s brother said the two men were working on the roof together at the time of the fall.

No foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

