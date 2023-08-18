Man dies falling from top of tony Deutsche Bank Center in Manhattan: police and witnesses

A man died Thursday night after falling from the roof of the tony Deutsche Bank Center, a high-rise residential tower known as home to hip-hop stars, sports legends and billionaire businessmen in Manhattan.

The victim’s body plummeted 750 feet through the Mandarin Oriental Hotel marquee and onto the pavement in front of 80 Columbus Circle in Midtown minutes after 9 p.m., according to police and witnesses.

Glass and debris littered the sidewalk around the body.

A cop at the scene said that the man was wearing pajama bottoms, a print T-shirt and slippers.

“The marquee cut him in half,” said a building employee who declined to give his name.

The building worker said that the man was a resident of the building, where apartments can fetch between $5 million and $19 million.

The twin luxury glass tower — formerly known as the Time Warner Center — not only houses the hotel, but has also boasted high-end tenants like hip-hop star Jay-Z, All-Star quarterback Tom Brady and billionaire owner of the Chicago Cubs Joe Ricketts.