A man died from multiple gunshot wounds after an incident in downtown Ventura early Sunday morning, police said.

The Ventura Police Department received reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday near Oak and Main streets.

Officers arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Joe Munger. The victim was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died, Munger said.

Officers also learned that two other males — one adult and one juvenile — had gone on their own to Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura for treatment of gunshot wounds. Munger said their initial investigation shows the incidents were related.

A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of the man, Munger said. Police are still investigating whether more people were involved in the incident.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Munger could not say whether the incident was random or gang related.

Sunday's death marks the Ventura's first homicide of 2024, he said.

Two days earlier, Ventura officers responded to reports of shots fired in east Ventura's Cabrillo Village community. Investigators responded Friday after 9:30 p.m. and found several spent casings and other evidence at the scene, but no victims were found and no property damage was discovered..

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man dies from fatal gunshot wounds in Ventura's first homicide of 2024