Man dies in fatal North Texas truck-tractor crash

A 59-year-old man was killed in an early morning truck-tractor rollover crash Friday in Montague County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety media release.

Epifanio Trejo Rodriguez of Cherry Valley, California, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the one-vehicle crash that left a trailer separated from the truck. The crash happened on a wet roadway in the rain.

A DPS preliminary investigation determined that Rodriguez was driving a 2010 Freightliner towing a 2006 utility trailer southbound on U.S. Highway 81 when the truck traveled across the northbound lane and shoulder about 2:24 a.m. Friday.

No caption

The truck then veered into a ditch, hitting a fence and a tree about 1.1 miles north of Stoneburg. The Freightliner began rolling, and the trailer separated from the truck tractor. The cause of the vehicle leaving the roadway was unknown.

Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the DPS.

More: Ex-Wichita County detention officer convicted for illicit contact with prisoners

More: Judge orders special setting for Anthony Patterson's child-sex crimes trial

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man dies in fatal truck-tractor crash in North Texas