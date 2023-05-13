Man dies after fatal stabbing in Shircliff Way, another wounded

According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:20 a.m., JSO patrol officers responded to a local hospital in reference to two male victims arriving with stab wounds.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Both victims were treated for their injuries. One victim was discharged, and the other victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Several parties were detained and have been questioned by detectives.

It was later determined that these two victims were involved in the same altercation that took place at the 6800 block of Arques Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO Homicide detectives, our Crime Scene Detectives along with our partners from the State Attorney’s Office responded to conduct the initial investigation. JSO is still conducting interviews with several parties and working to locate any remaining witnesses that may have information regarding this incident.

They believe we have identified all parties involved with this investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It is strongly encouraged that anyone with information that can assist JSO with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.