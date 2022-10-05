Man dies after fight leads to shooting outside restaurant near Charlotte mall

A man died after a fight inside a restaurant led to his shooting near Northlake Mall on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot outside the Fox & Hound restaurant in the 9300 block of Center Lake Drive, just after 11 p.m., according to a news release by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Wednesday. He was taken to a the hospital, where he later died.

In this image from WSOC, Police tape closes off a crime scene following a fatal shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant on Tuesday, October 5, 2022.

Investigators don’t believe the victim and his shooter had any previous relationship, CMPD Maj. Brad Koch told reporters at the scene, according to Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC.

Police also have not released information about a suspect.

This is the 88th homicide in Charlotte this year, according to data maintained by the Observer.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a homicide unit detective. Individuals can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story.