Man dies after fight outside Cancun's in Tallahassee; TPD death investigation underway

A "death investigation" is underway by the Tallahassee Police Department after a man died after a fight outside a popular nightspot.

The death happened outside Cancun’s, located at 2609 West Tennessee Street.

"The adult male engaged in a physical altercation with other subjects outside of the restaurant and died as a result of injuries sustained in the altercation," a TPD spokesperson wrote in an incident alert posted to Twitter at 5 a.m. Saturday.

"At this time, all involved parties have been identified and detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the altercation, as well as manner of death."

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to call TPD at 850-891-4200. Callers may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

The fight at Cancun's is not the first incident of violence. In 2020, there were two shooting incidents at the nightspot that advertises itself online as a sports bar and grill "where it's Spring Break everyday." In 2015, a man was shot in an altercation with Cancun's security staff.

Back story:

Reach Editor William Hatfield at whatfield@tallahassee.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man dies after fight outside Cancun's in Tallahassee