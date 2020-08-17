Man dies after fight outside of Northeast Miami-Dade 7-Eleven leads to gunfire, cops say

An argument between two men outside a Northeast Miami-Dade 7-Eleven ended when one man pulled out a gun and began shooting, police say.

The other man, who was struck several times, stumbled to a nearby restaurant and collapsed outside. The 19-year-old was soon pronounced dead.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at 1014 NE 215th St.

According to police, the shooter took off on foot soon after opening fire. He was taken into custody and detained for questioning, said Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

It was not immediately clear what the men were fighting about or if they knew each other.

Thomas said the shooting also resulted in a crash in the road adjacent to the gas station. He said at least one car was pulling out of the parking lot “to avoid being hit.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash.