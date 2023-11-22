Man dies on fishing boat off Rame Head

A man in his 60s has died on a fishing vessel south of Rame Head, police say.

A mayday was called by the skipper of the boat at about 2pm on Tuesday.

Two RNLI lifeboats, coastguards and a nearby warship responded.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said coastguards contacted the force at about 16:00 GMT on Tuesday "to request assistance following the death of a man onboard a vessel at sea, who was being brought to shore in Plymouth".

They added that the man's next of kin had been informed.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said that both Plymouth and Looe lifeboats attended with a casualty brought back to Plymouth and a vessel escorted by Looe lifeboat into Looe harbour.

Follow BBC News South West on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.