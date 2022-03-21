Man dies following car-to-car shooting. After the gunfire, victim crashed into Fresno home

A man died Sunday afternoon after he was shot by someone in another car, with the victim’s vehicle crashing into a central Fresno home.

The shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. near Saginaw Way and Sixth Street, according to Fresno police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide.

Officers were called to the area on reports of a shooting and the subsequent crash. Police arrived and found a man in the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers learned that an argument occurred between the man and another man in a second vehicle. The assailant opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The victim’s car crashed into the garage of a nearby home. No one at the home was injured.

No suspect information was available, Chamalbide said, but officers were looking at surveillance video captured in the neighborhood during the shooting.