Man dies following early morning shooting Sunday in Dayton

May 30—A man has died after he was reportedly shot early Sunday in Dayton.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 700 block of Elberon Avenue after the man went to a resident and said he was shot, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A 911 caller reported a man was on her front porch banging on her door and saying he was shot, according to dispatch records.

The caller added that they heard two shots, but thought they were fireworks.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released at this time. No suspect information was available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are confirmed.