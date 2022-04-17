Man dies following fight at Tupelo bar

Apr. 17—TUPELO — A suspect is facing felony charges after an early morning fight at a west Tupelo bar sent an Itawamba County man first to the hospital and then to the morgue.

Tupelo police responded to an assault at Steele's Dive at 4187 West Main Street on Saturday, April 16, around 1:30 a.m. The officers found an adult male being treated by medics. The victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room in critical condition and later transferred to the Region One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim, Leonard "KC" Cooper, 31, of Fulton, was pronounced dead at 7:09 p.m. Saturday at the Memphis hospital. His body will be sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Tupelo police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald said a suspect was taken into custody around 6:45 p.m. Saturday and initially charged with aggravated assault.

"Detectives will be conferring with the District Attorney's office regarding upgraded homicide charges," McDougald said.

The suspect's name, age and sex have not been officially released by Tupelo police. The suspect is expected to have an initial appearance Monday where they will be formally charged and a judge will consider bond.

