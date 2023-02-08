Man dies following fire in Bentleyville apartment complex

A man died after a fire broke out in a Bentleyville, Washington County, apartment complex Tuesday night.

Norman Detrick Jr., 53, was pronounced dead at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital following a fire on Old West Road around 9 p.m., according to a report from the Washington County Coroner’s office.

A neighbor observed the fire and called 911.

The fire is under investigation by the state police fire marshal.

