Man dies following fire at Shelbyville home

Yesterday, X began rolling out Grok, the "rebellious" AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's xAI startup, to Premium+ subscribers on X's platform. Today, Musk says that Grok's rollout to all U.S. Premium+ subscribers is now complete, but cautioned that the beta would face many issues, though it would be steadily improved. Japanese users, which is X's second-largest user base, would then follow with the aim of bringing Grok to "hopefully" all languages by "early 2024," the X owner said.