Man dies following hit-and-run, suspected road rage in west Eugene

A man was hit by a pickup truck in west Eugene Monday night and later died in the hospital due to his injuries, following what police believe to be a road rage incident between the victim and suspect.

The victim was identified as Dylan Mark Wilson, a 29-year-old Eugene man, said Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin in a news release confirming his death Thursday morning.

The pedestrian-vehicle collision happened on the Randy Pape Beltline near West 11th Avenue, just west of Target, at about 10:10 p.m., according to the release. Police had video footage of the incident, and believe Wilson was hit following a road rage incident between the suspect and Wilson, who was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

After the road rage, investigators believe Wilson exited his vehicle and approached the suspect in a pickup truck, which was a lifted, two-tone, single cab truck, according to McLaughlin's release. Video shows the suspect vehicle hit Wilson before fleeing westbound on West 11th Avenue, it adds. Police said the suspect's truck may or may not have damage from the collision.

Wilson was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday night before dying days later. Investigators said the vehicles were westbound on the beltline when the road rage happened, past the point when the two sides of the highway were divided.

Eugene police are asking for the public to help identify and locate the suspect driver and truck, and are seeking any additional video footage or witnesses. Anyone with tips on the incident or suspect can contact officer Allison Jordan at 541-682-5154, Ext. 1463, or AMJordan@eugene-or.gov. Police are unsure what brand of pickup truck it is.

Louis Krauss covers breaking news for The Register-Guard. Contact him at lkrauss@registerguard.com, and follow him on Twitter @LouisKraussNews.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene police searching for suspect in fatal road rage incident