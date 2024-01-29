Man dies following Moreno Valley shooting, suspect still at large

A man is dead after being shot in Moreno Valley.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 1:46 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 13600 block of Red Mahogany Drive. When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead just hours later. No additional information has been released about the victim.

Authorities say the suspect is still at large. He’s described as an adult male in his 20’s, with curly brown hair, wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have home surveillance footage of the crime is encouraged to contact Investigator Andrew McCracken of the Moreno Valley Station at 951-486-6700.

