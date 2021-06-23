Man dies following reported gunfight in Dayton

Jun. 23—A 30-year-old man who died following a shooting in Dayton Tuesday evening has been identified.

Daniel Burch, of Dayton, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

Police responded to the reported shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Salem Avenue near Lexington Avenue.

A 45-year-old man was arrested nearby in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue around 5:50 p.m. on preliminary murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon, obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges, according to Miami Valley Jail booking records. He has not been formally charged at this time.

It is not clear if he was arrested in connection to the shooting or a separate incident.

Several people called 911, with some saying two people were shooting at each other with as many as 10 to 12 rounds were fired.

One caller said a man wearing a lime green jacket came out of a blue pickup truck and went up to a man in the parking lot of the BP gas station and said "let's go" before they went into an alley and shots rang out.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as more information is released.