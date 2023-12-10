Man dies following shooting in Kansas City, Kansas early Saturday, police say

A man died following a shooting early Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the shooting in the 6500 block of Kaw Drive, according to Officer Jovanna Cheatum, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The killing was the 23rd homicide in Kansas City, Kansas this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 38 homicides at this time last year.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the incident. Police ask anyone with information to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.