Police lights

A man died on Saturday night after he was shot and left wounded next to a roadway in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man in his 20s lying on the ground with a gunshot wound, police said.

Phoenix firefighters also arrived at the location and took the man to a local hospital where he later died.

Detectives were at the scene investigating. The police department asked anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police non-emergency line at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies following shooting in south Phoenix