Man dies following stabbing in Norfolk

The Virginian-Pilot staff, The Virginian-Pilot
·1 min read
Karl Merton Ferron/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man died after being stabbed in Norfolk on Friday morning and police have made an arrest.

Police responded to a call around 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lance Road. At the scene, a man was located and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At the time of the post Friday morning, police said a “person of interest” had been detained.

In an update Friday night, police said they arrested and charged 46-year-old Sean B. Stewart in connection with the stabbing.

No other information was released, including the identity of the man who died or whether the two men knew each other.

Recommended Stories