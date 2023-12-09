Man dies following stabbing in Norfolk

A man died after being stabbed in Norfolk on Friday morning and police have made an arrest.

Police responded to a call around 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lance Road. At the scene, a man was located and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At the time of the post Friday morning, police said a “person of interest” had been detained.

In an update Friday night, police said they arrested and charged 46-year-old Sean B. Stewart in connection with the stabbing.

No other information was released, including the identity of the man who died or whether the two men knew each other.