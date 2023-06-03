Man dies following Thursday shooting in Dayton

Jun. 2—A gunshot victim died after he was critically injured during a Dayton shooting.

Dayton Fire Department medics took the 48-year-old man to Miami Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

The man's name has not been released at this time.

Detectives have a suspect in the case, but that person is not in custody, Bauer said.

Multiple people called 911 around 10:48 a.m. Thursday reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Centre Street.

A woman told dispatchers her boyfriend and friend were involved in the shooting and had both left, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

A man doing work in the area said a man ran up to a front door and said he was shot. It appeared the man was shot in the top left side of his abdomen, he told dispatch.

He added the man said he knew where the shooter was, but didn't provide additional information.

"I didn't even hear a shot, so I'm not sure where it happened at," the caller said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. To report tips anonymously, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.