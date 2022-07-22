Man dies following trench collapse in Vernon

A man who was working in a new housing development in Vernon has died after he was trapped when a trench collapsed, police said.

The Vernon Police Department and the Vernon Fire Department responded to the report of the trench collapse at the housing development off Bolton Branch Road just after 4 p.m. Friday, police said.

A male construction worker in his 50s who was working for Botticello Inc, became trapped inside a trench when the dirt collapsed on him, police said.

Police said emergency personnel and construction workers freed the man from the trench and provided medical aid.

The man was taken to Manchester Hospital by ambulance where he later died due to his injuries, police said.

Vernon police detectives and investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the accident. The name of the man who died is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified, police said.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-912