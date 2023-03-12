Man dies following weekend standoff with law enforcement in Overland Park

A man died Saturday from what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with law enforcement officials in Overland Park.

U.S. Marshals responded just before 5:10 p.m. on Friday to serve a felony warrant in the 9600 block of Rosewood Street, according to a news release from Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy.

Federal agents stopped the suspect’s vehicle as he drove toward the entrance to an apartment complex.

According to police, the suspect fired at the agents as they attempted to make contact with him. Federal agents fired back, injuring the suspect. Police said the suspect was believed to have a gunshot injury to his leg.

Then, authorities say the suspect left the vehicle, ran toward his apartment and barricaded himself.

SWAT was on scene as the block was kept closed off by police and those residing in the neighboring apartments were instructed to stay in their homes. Family of the suspect were brought to the scene to assist negotiators as police were attempting to convince him to surrender, Lacy said.

On Saturday, police officers entered the apartment and talked to the suspect before they say he shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the arrest warrant have not been disclosed by police.