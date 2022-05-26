Man dies following Xenia bar shooting; police searching for suspect

May 26—A 30-year-old man died after he was found shot in a Xenia bar parking lot early Thursday morning.

Police identified the man as Jacob S. Scoby, of Xenia.

Around 1:30 a.m. officers and medics responded to the Roundtable Bar at 306 Home Ave. on a report of a disturbance. When crews arrived they found a man, later identified as Scoby, unconscious in the parking lot with a gunshot wound, according to police.

He was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrive and is considered armed and dangerous. Police described him as a white man in his early 30s who is approximately 5′11 and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Detectives are getting a warrant for the man's arrest and will release the suspect's name once the warrant is received.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Xenia police's Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623. The lead investigator, Detective Sparks, can be emailed at dsparks.ci.xenia.oh.us.