Man dies after he’s found in car crashed in Tampa ditch. Homicide suspected.

TAMPA — Tampa police have begun a homicide investigation after officers found a critically injured man Monday night inside a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch.

The man was in critical condition when police reached him in the 4900 block of E Lake Avenue. He later died at a hospital.

The victim’s name was not released and no arrest has been made.

Police sent a news release about the discovery at 9:30 p.m. Monday A second release, sent just before midnight, announced his death.

The investigation closed E Lake Avenue between 48th Street N and 50th Street N for several hours.

Anyone with information about the slaying was asked to call CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.

