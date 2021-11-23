Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in south Phoenix neighborhood

Crime scene tape

A man found with gunshot wounds died early Tuesday in a south Phoenix neighborhood, according to police officials.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the area near 16th Street and Baseline Road and found the man with gunshot injuries. Fire crews responded and pronounced the man dead.

The homicide investigation is still in the early stages, and officers are trying to find out what led up to the shooting, according to a Phoenix Police Department news release.

Police did not identify the man or release any other information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or for Spanish call 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446).

Reach breaking news editor Mike Cruz at michael.cruz@azcentral.com or on Twitter at @mikecnews.

