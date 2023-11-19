Man dies after he was found shot behind a home in Kansas City early Sunday, police say

A man died following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. to the area of 23rd Street and Lawn Avenue, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police were directed to a home on 24th just east of the intersection, where they found an unresponsive man who had been shot behind the residence.

Emergency medical crews transported the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

People at the scene told officers that the victim had an interaction with an unknown suspect at the front of the house that led to the shooting.

The killing was the 167th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year - Kansas City’s second deadliest year ever recorded - there had been 152 killings.

Police ask anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to TIPS that leads to an arrest.