Man dies after he was found shot early Sunday in Prospect Avenue parking lot in Kansas City

A man who was found shot in a parking lot died early Sunday in Kansas City.

Officers responded to a medical call just after midnight to the 6200 block of Prospect Avenue, where they found a man lying unresponsive in a nearby business’ parking lot, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The man appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency, so officers rendered aid until emergency medical services arrived to take him to a hospital.

It was later discovered the man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have not identified any persons of interest and don’t have anyone in custody in this case.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel responded to gather evidence and collect witness statements.

The killing was the second homicide in Kansas City this year.

Police ask anyone in the area who may have heard or seen something to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.