Man dies after he was found shot a few blocks away from Jackson Memorial, police say

A man died Sunday after he was found shot just a few blocks away from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, according to police.

At around 4:30 p.m., Miami police units arrived at 727 NW 17th St. in response to a shooting, said Officer Michael Vega, a police spokesman. Upon arrival, they found the injured man on the road.

He was transported Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center and later died, Vega said.

Police didn’t release additional information.

This story will be updated.