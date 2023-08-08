Man dies after he was found shot in front yard of Kansas City home, police say

A man died following a shooting late Monday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to the area of 59th Street and Virginia Avenue, where they found a man shot and unresponsive in the front yard of a home, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews took the man to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The incident was the 124th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 101 killings.

Police ask anyone who heard or saw anything to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest in this case.