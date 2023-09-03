Man dies after he was found shot in Kansas City park area early Sunday, police say

A man died following a shooting early Sunday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded around 3:45 a.m. to the area of West 8th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds in a park area, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Emergency medical crews took the man to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Multiple witnesses were at the scene, but left when police arrived.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the area for evidence and speaking to potential witnesses. No persons of interest are in custody at this time.

The incident was the 138th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There had been 114 killings at this time last year.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.