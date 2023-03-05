Man dies after he was found shot in Kansas City apartment Saturday, police say

A man died after he was found shot in a Kansas City apartment Saturday evening, according to police.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. to the 1300 block of Highland Avenue, where they found a man in an apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, said Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, in a news release.

Police and emergency medical crews began life-saving measures, but the man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Carlisle said.

Officials have no suspect information. They believe a disturbance at the apartment complex led to the shooting.

The killing was the 23rd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been 27 killings at this time last year.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.