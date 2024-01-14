Man dies after he was found shot outside Lenexa McDonald’s Saturday night, police say

A man died after he was shot Saturday night at a Lenexa McDonald’s.

Officers responded to an armed disturbance around 7 p.m. to a McDonald’s at 13330 W. 87th St. Parkway, according to Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes after the initial 911 call, another person called police and said he was involved in the disturbance. Officers responded to an apartment in the 12700 block of West 88th Circle, where they took him into custody without incident.

Police are not searching for any suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lenexa police at 913-477-7301.