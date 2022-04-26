Man dies after he’s found shot in street in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff.

Just after midnight Tuesday, officers were called to the 200 block of Bates Avenue on a report of a person lying in the street. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police believe he was in his 30s.

No one was under arrest as of early Tuesday and police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 651-266-5650.

Investigators were looking for possible witnesses and police department staff was collecting evidence.

The police department plans to release the name of the man who was killed after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms his identity.

The homicide was the 14th of the year in St. Paul.

Related Articles