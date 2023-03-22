Man dies, found with ‘traumatic’ injuries after a report of a break-in, CMPD says

A man died of traumatic injuries in north Charlotte Tuesday night, police said.

Officers found the man after responding to a break-in call in the 4900 block of Malibu Drive just after 7 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That’s off The Plaza in northeast Charlotte.

Medic responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

As of Tuesday morning, police hadn’t released the man’s name or said what they believe caused his injuries. They also haven’t said if they’ve identified a suspect.

CMPD urged anyone with information about the case to call the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.