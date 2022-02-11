Man dies, found unresponsive at Union County jail, sheriff says

A 32-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive in the Union County Jail Friday morning by an officer serving breakfast.

The officer found the man at 6:15 a.m., and he tried providing medical care to the inmate before he was taken to a hospital, according to a Facebook post by the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The man, whose name was not released, died at the hospital.

As standard protocol for a death involving an inmate, Sheriff Eddie Cathey requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation handle the investigation into this incident.

Details about the cause of the man’s death were not released.