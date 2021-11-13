Man dies in Fresno County shooting; deputies looking closer at what led up to gunfire

A man was shot and killed Friday night in Easton, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m., when authorities were called to the area of Fantz and Geneva avenues, Lt. Robert Salazar said.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound and administered first aid, Salazar said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies learned that some kind of disturbance had occurred in the area before the shooting.

Investigators believe they have identified a possible suspect who is still outstanding, Salazar said. No additional information on the victim or the suspect was immediately available.