A man is dead after a shooting in Cheviot Friday night according to police.

Cheviot police said in a statement the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue.

When officers from Cheviot and Green Township arrived, they found a man lying on a driveway with several gunshot wounds, officers said.

The victim was taken to Mercy West Hospital where he died.

Police said they have no suspect information to release. They said the shooting does not appear to be a random attack and police do not believe there is any danger for the neighborhood.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Cheviot police at 513-661-2917 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man dies after Friday night shooting in Cheviot