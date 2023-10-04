Man dies after getting trapped inside a silo in Kenosha County, authorities say

A man died after becoming trapped inside a silo filled with corn silage in Kenosha County, authorities said.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department said in a social media post that the department was dispatched to the town of Brighton at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an elderly man stuck inside the silo in the 1500 block of 240th Avenue.

Multiple area agencies responded but authorities said efforts to save the man's life were not successful. Authorities have not identified the man.

The mission then became a recovery mission, needing to lift the man 100 feet up inside the silo.

Authorities said the matter is pending review by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A man died after he became trapped inside a silo in Kenosha County