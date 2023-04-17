Man dies in Gilbert home fire, investigation underway

Breaking news

A man died in a home fire near Val Vista Drive and Ray Road on Saturday afternoon, according to Gilbert police.

Police received a 911 call about a residential fire at about 1:45 p.m. Once officers arrived, the person who called told police that a man was still inside the home, police said.

An officer tried to enter the house to bring the man out but could not breach through heavy smoke, police said.

Gilbert firefighters also arrived and put out the fire The man was then found dead inside the home, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies in Gilbert home fire