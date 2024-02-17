Man dies after gun accidentally discharges during move

A gun fired a deadly shot when two men were moving it into a car, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say they responded to 8575 West N.C. 152 in Mooresville on Wednesday around 8 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim.

Investigators say 55-year-old Jody Allen Leazer was cleaning out a home with another man that morning. While moving a gun into a vehicle, the gun accidentally discharged and hit him in his upper arm.

First responders transported him to Lake Norman hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives say they don’t believe foul play was involved, and no one has been charged for the death.

