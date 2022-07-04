Man dies from gun shot after birthday party at Phoenix home

A man, who was in his mid-30s, was found shot in a Phoenix home and died after being taken to a hospital by first responders on Sunday morning.

One man died after being found shot in the backyard of a Phoenix home on Sunday morning, according to Phoenix Police.

Around 10 a.m., people living at a home near 71st Avenue and Indian School Road found the unidentified man shot in their backyard after he had attended a birthday party held at the house the night before, police said.

The man, who was in his mid-30s, died after being taken to a hospital by first responders.

According to police, a possible suspect left the scene before being called in.

Police said they will release the man's identity after they notified next of kin.

As of Monday morning, the investigation continued.

