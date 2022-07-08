Man dies after gun violence at Cordova apartments, officials say

A man is dead after gun violence at a Cordova apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Carriage Court inside the View at Shelby Farms.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed the victim was rushed to Regional One.

Memphis Police later said he had died and the case is now a homicide investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

